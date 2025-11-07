Nigerian boxer beats Iranian opponent to reach Saudi game semis

Nigerian female boxer, Zainab Adeshina, has clinched a semi-final spot at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia.

Adeshina advanced to the last four stage after knocking out her opponent from Iran, Ghazela Rasouli, in a 51kg event to keep her medal hopes in the running.

The Nigerian was declared winner after just two minutes and 28 seconds of the first round in an explosive performance in the flyweight category.

Reacting to Adeshina’s semis bagged on Thursday, the Vice President of the Nigerian Boxing Federation, Omoniel Imadu, disclosed that Nigerian boxers at the game, Adeshina and Ababyomi Oyeleye are ready to massively compete based on their preparations and readiness.