Nigerian basketballer dies during training in Philippines

Israel Friday, a 19-year-old Nigerian basketball player, has been pronounced dead by medical practitioners after collapsing during a routine team practice session at the University of the Philippines (UP).

Friday, one of the University of the Philippines’ newest recruits for the Fighting Maroons, where he was expected to make a significant impact, passed away just weeks before his 20th birthday.

The young athlete was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was rushed after collapsing on the basketball court, despite medical experts’ efforts to revive him.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development said Friday was rushed to a nearby hospital after collapsing, but all efforts to save him proved unsuccessful.

Although UP stated that the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, the institution noted that it is in close contact with the player’s family and is providing support.

According to the statement, “The University of the Philippines is heartbroken to confirm that one of the newest recruits of its men’s basketball team, Israel Osamudiame Friday from Abuja, Nigeria, collapsed during practice last Tuesday.

“UP is in close contact with his family and is extending its full support during this difficult time. The exact cause of his death is still being determined, and the university asks everyone to respect the privacy of his family as they grieve this tragic loss.”

Friday, a 6-foot-10 centre, joined UP after transferring from Centro Escolar University (CEU), where he played for the Scorpions in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League.

His passing comes just two months after another student-athlete, 18-year-old Ashlyn Abong of National University and Gilas Pilipinas Youth, also collapsed and died during basketball training.