Nigerian athletics and maladministration

Without these Fantastic Four, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume remains our two medal hopeful at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary come August 2023 and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria is to take the entire blame.

Going by their recent threat of excluding anyone who doesn’t show up for the National Trials despite declaring they will not be making provisions for any of the Athletes, basically declaring the athletes are on their own and would be responsible for their entire flight (Local flight within America, International Flight to Nigeria and Local Flight to Benin)

Now, we are talking about Student athletes who haven’t gone Professional, but were fortunate enough to get a Scholarship from Schools in America to get an Education and get refined through the required training to become World Class Athletes. The student athletes only get a stipend to sort our their monthly bills, transportation, groceries and other contingency. Tobi Amusan too went through this process to become a professional Athlete who adorns our National Colours and

we are all proud of today.

These Schools from Lousiana State University, Texas Tech, Stanford University, Auburn University, Middle Tennessee University, University of Texas El-Paso amongst others have been instrumental to the new breed of Athletes who have shown brilliant flashes of what is to come as we have seen these youngsters return times some professional athletes cannot boast of, not minding that they are only in their junior and sophomore years respectively.

Yet, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria expect the student athletes to cough out thousands of dollars to make provision for their entire flight from the stipends they get without as much as even making any form of preparation from their own end to support these youngsters. Their attitude and comments about the entire issue shows they are not proactive and they do not even realise this.

Yes, some of the Foreign Based Athletes found their way to Nigeria either because they are professionals already and can easily afford it, some are from pretty much comfortable backgrounds whilst some others still have their State Governors in charge(Remember we have a New Government in about 28 States). The entire crew at The Athletics Federation did not put all these into consideration and decided to give them all the same condition. As it is, about three of them have to deal visa issues, but there is no iota of support from a Federation that is quick to issue threats.

Are you still wondering why some Nigerian athletes switch allegiance to represent other countries at the slightest opportunity?

Now, permit me to shed more light on the role of State Governors and why I included that factor: Remember former Minister Sunday Dare already ensured some State Governors adopted athletes through the “Adopt an Athlete Initiative” and were responsible for some Athletes by giving them an agreed amount $10k-$20k every year (possibly at the beginning of their session) to take care of the specialized food, training, extra coaching, gears, spikes, visits to the physiotherapy, psychologist and others as it is very expensive maintaining the standard of an athlete – a lot goes into those less than a minute races we all watch.

Now, the Athlete who is being sponsored by Ebonyi State where Dave Umahi is no longer in power will have to wait till a new Government settles (that is of they decide to continue with the program). Don’t also forget we don’t have a Minster of Sports who seem to have been covering for the ineptitude of the AFN over the last 4years. Same goes for the Athlete on sponsorship by Rivers State where Nyesom Wike has bowed out. This also applies to those who were under the sponsorship of Okowa of Delta State too as he has left office.

All these things are not rocket science. Besides, if they had at least a liason officer who is truly involved and has a decent understanding of things, we won’t even have the Federation put themselves in a position to make certain careless statements in a bid to cover up for their reactive measures. I have said it that we are going on a wild goose chase without our very best hands but AFN seem to be more concerned about showing up to mark the register.

I was embarrassed to read Ese Brume had to cough out money to pay for her Brother, Godson Brume who was stuck in New York to enable him make it to the National Trials as he had earlier missed his flight- Godson had tried flying from Atlanta but couldn’t get a seat, then went to New York where he spent two days but still couldn’t get to fly. AFN have not told us what role they played in assisting Godson though this stressful process but they are coming out to threaten him and others with exclusion.

They are not even ashamed a fellow athlete took over their responsibility and paid for her brother’s flight to enable him to join the team.

Just how insensitive can a Federation be???

I sincerely hope and pray Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wades into the situation of our Sports Ministry and Federations. We honestly don’t want a politician or party a member as Sports have suffered too much in their hands.

What we want is a seasoned technocrat with an amazing track record to come rescue us from these awkward folks who do not mind running our sports amok as long as they can keep making money to the detriment of our sportsmen and lovers of the game.

Already we have athletes like Ezinne Abba(100m) switch allegiance back to the USA due to AFN’s incompetence according to her- Ezinne would have been a perfect replacement for Grace Nwokocha who used to be our relay anchor.

Also Bamidele Emmanuel who is the current NCAA 400m Champion has switched allegiance to Bahrain because of AFN’s attitude. At this rate, more will be forced to go where they are celebrated since the AFN cannot live up to its responsibilities as a Federation.

*Sighs*

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

