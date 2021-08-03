Nigerian athlete wins first medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Nigerian athlete and long jumper, Ese Brume, has won the country’s first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through after several outings by the African most populous black nation’s team.

The 25-years-old athlete claimed the bronze medal in the women’s long jump at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

She achieved the feat with a 6.97m jump, two days after she qualified for the finals with a jump of 6.76m.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo beat Brume to the gold medal with a 7.00m jump while Brittney Reese of the United States won the silver medal.

Brume’s win adds to positive news for Nigeria at the Olympics after a run of negative news of defeats and the disqualification of some of the country’s athletes.

On Monday, Blessing Oborududu beat Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold to reach the final of the women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling. The win guaranteed Nigeria a medal at the Olympics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

