Nigerian artiste to perform during FIFA Club World Cup

Nigerian musical artist Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, will perform at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, thrilling fans at the stadium with a planned halftime musical show.

Tems’ performance, her first appearance on a FIFA stage, will take place in a stadium with a capacity of over 80,000 spectators and a global TV audience of millions.

The show is intended to blend football with entertainment, adding energy and spectacle to the 32-team tournament.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, who made history as the first African female to join the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s San Diego FC, will be joined by global superstars J Balvin and Doja Cat.

Known for their Afrobeat and reggae-inspired hits, the trio will take the stage for a 15-minute performance at the final which will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States, on July 13.

This musical event is part of FIFA’s collaboration with the Global Citizen Fund, aiming to raise $100 million to expand educational opportunities in underserved communities.

Proceeds from the performance will go toward improving access to quality education across parts of Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.