Nigerian artiste, MayD, hospitalise after fire raze property

A Nigerian artiste and songwriter, Akinmayokun Awodumila, better known as MayD, has been hospitalised after sustaining severe injuries during the fire incident that engulfed his building and destroyed property.

Following the incident, the artiste has appealed to music lovers to pray for him in order to have a quick recovery after the fire destroyed property worth millions of Naira in his house.

The 36-year-old pop star made this known on his official social media handle, sharing pictures of the injuries he sustained after the fire incident.

According to him, hey Guys, please put me in your prayers. There was a fire incident in my house and my legs got burnt”.