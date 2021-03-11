Report on Interest
Nigerian artiste, Fireboy, acquires first property in Lagos

By Barakat Odegbola

By Baraqah

A Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adedamola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy, has acquired his first property in Lekki axis Lagos State.

It appeared that the Award-winning singer became a landlord a few weeks after he won about five Headies Awards during this year’s event.

The 25-year-old pop star made this known on his official social media handle Thursday, where he shared a picture of his newly acquired property.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Fireboy, expressed gratitude to God,  saying he has gone beyond blessed after buying his first house in the state.

The artiste, in the picture shared, was seen standing at the entrance of the newly acquired property to inform his fans on the property’s location.

Recall also just two days ago, BBNaija Star Nengi Hampson also showed off her new home in Lekki, Lagos. A few days ago, Don Jazzy also acquired a new multimillion naira mansion in same environ.

