Nigerian Army warns job seekers against fake recruitment exercise 

The Nigerian Army has warned Nigerians, particularly job seekers against fake recruitment exercise purportedly seeking to enlist Nigerians into the army as such was being operated by online fraudsters.

It explained that the warning had become imperative after series of advert making rounds on social media and internet that the force had open its portal for recruitment exercise.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Directorate of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve (DARRR), Maj. Nsima Essien, said the advert making rounds on social media was handi-work of mischief makers seeking to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

Essien, through a statement released to newsmen, urged job seekers to ignore reports and adverts on Army recruitment exercise as such was contrived to defraud Nigerians, and that the force had yet to open its portal for 2020 recruitment exercise.

“The attention of the DARRR has been drawn to the circulation of fake recruitment form for 2020/2021, obtained through the web link: http://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

“The website is purportedly seeking the enlistment of citizens into the Nigerian Army.

“The directorate wishes to inform the public that the recruitment form in circulation is fake, and the web link is not the official website of DARRR.