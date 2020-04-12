Nigerian Army troops rescue seven kidnap victims in Niger

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After two weeks in captivity, Nigerian Army troops of 31 Artillery Brigade has rescued seven persons that were abducted by bandits in Niger State.

The victims were rescued by the troops during a Mop-up operation to flush out bandits that have converted Dogon Gona Forest general to their hideout in Niger State and launch different attacks on residents from the axis.

In a statement by Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who confirmed the rescue o Sunday, said that the victims, who were abandoned by the bandits after a fierce battle with the troops, were kidnapped last month and taken to an unknown destination.

“After successful interrogation, the Village Head of Madaki confirmed that the victims were natives of Roro Village of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to him, the victims would soon be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further necessary actions.

“In a related development, Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade on 11 April 2020 at Kontokoro Village while on clearance operation engaged bandits in a gun duel. The operation led to the neutralization of several bandits and some escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby continue to solicit for timely and credible information for the enhancement of its operations. This is highly desirable in tackling our security challenges”, he added.