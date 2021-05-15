Nigerian Army to deploy more ammunitions, other logistics across troubled regions

In a bid to end banditry and other criminalities that had criplled commercial activities across the country, the Nigerian Army has disclosed plans to deploy more ammunitions and other logistics that would aid the troops in North-East and other troubled regions to perform their task with ease.

The Nigerian Army added that aside from the ammunitions and other logistics, emphasise would be placed welfare of the troops battling to prevent insurgents and bandits from hoisting their flags in any part of the country.

Plans to deploy more ammunitions were disclosed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, during a visit to Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State during his Sallah visit to troops confronting insurgents and bandits.

Attahiru, who pledged to better welfare for the troops assigned to Operation HADIN KAI yesterday, stated that logistics would be provided to aid the soldiers expidite the defeat of terrorists across the North East and Nigeria at large.

The army boss, who arrived Maiduguri in company of Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen IM Yusuf and other Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, earlier listened to an operational update by the theatre commander Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya, commended the troops for the their gallantry and for turning challenges to gains.

While assuring the troops of President Muhammadu Buhari’s support at all times, the COAS thereafter hosted troops including wounded and recuperating for Eid el Fitr luncheon where he personally served the troops with lunch and drinks.

The COAS, meanwhile commissioned two blocks of officers and soldiers accommodations and said stressed that one of the cardinal points of achieving his vision for the Nigerian Army is to improve troops’ welfare, especially those at the front line.

He added that more accommodations for troops will be constructed across the Army barracks, just the Army boss approved the issue of two 100 KVA generators to provide backup power for the newly commissioned property.