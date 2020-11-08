Nigerian Army submits affidavit on Lekki shooting, confirms protesters fainted

The Nigerian Army has submitted an affidavit to the Lagos State Judicial Panel on police brutality set up to probe the shooting of EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20 and other matters bothering on law enforcement officers conducts within the state.

In the affidavit submitted before the panel chaired by Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd), the military admitted that its officers’ services were sorted by state government to disperse residents that had gathered across Lagos including Lekki tollgate, after imposing a curfew.

The military added that during the curfew enforcement, its officers were not responsible for the death of any protesters and that only two persons fainted during the enforcement.

In the affidavit presented before the panel on Saturday, Brigadier General Ibrahim Taiwo, representing the army authorities, further said that the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had written to Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to suppress the already brewing violence within some parts of the state.

According to the affidavit, Lieutenant Colonel Salisu Ovada Bello, the Commander of the 65 Battalion was at the Lekki Tollgate and had fired blank bullets into the air in order to disperse the protesters.

The affidavit also explained that Brigadier General Francis Omata, who was also at the Lekki tollgate, confirmed later that evening that there were no fatalities.

Responding, counsel for the Nigerian Army, A. T. Kehinde, who explained that the army’s appearance on Saturday was pursuant to an October 28 summons issued by the panel, appreciated the panel for explaining its challenges to everyone.