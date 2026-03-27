Nigerian Army retires 18 senior officers after 35yrs service

The Nigerian Army has officially retired 18 senior officers after 35 years of service, marking the end of their long and distinguished military careers.

The retired officers, drawn from various ranks and specialisations, were honoured for their dedication, loyalty, and significant contributions to national security and defence operations over the decades.

The pulling-out parade, held in Benin, the Edo State capital, marked the climax of a three-day conference of the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Corps Commander, Major General Danjuma Shagaya, disclosed that the retirees comprised four major generals and 14 brigadier generals.

He noted that the officers had served the nation with unwavering commitment from the time of their commissioning until retirement, describing the occasion as both a celebration and a recognition of their immense contributions.

“It is a joyous moment for the Corps of Supply and Transport, as current and former corps commanders are present to honour and celebrate these distinguished officers,” he said.

Shagaya explained that the pulling-out parade is a long-standing military tradition that provides an opportunity to celebrate years of service and sacrifice.

He also commended the Chief of Army Staff for recognising the contributions of the retired officers by sending a representative to grace the occasion.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Major General Olaniyi Dare said their careers spanned several decades, during which they served in various operational, command, and staff roles across the Nigerian Army.

He emphasised that the Corps of Supply and Transport plays a central and indispensable role in ensuring the operational effectiveness of the Army.

According to him, whether during training exercises, peace support missions, or internal security operations within and outside the country, the corps has remained committed to providing reliable and efficient logistics support.

Dare described the ceremony as symbolic, noting that beyond its significance, it offered an opportunity to reflect on decades of service, sacrifice, and dedication to national defence.

He also paid tribute to the families of the retired officers, acknowledging their vital support.

“Military life often demands long separations, personal sacrifices, and constant movement. Their understanding, patience, and encouragement made it possible for us to fulfil our duties with dedication,” he said.