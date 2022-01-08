Nigerian Army redeploys troops to prisons across Ondo

Following Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, outburst on redeployment of troops earlier stationed at the prisons, the Nigerian Army has send the military officers back to Correctional Centers in order to prevent jailbreak across Ondo State.

The military have also ordered the officers to nip in the bud immediately any plan to attack the facilities or jailbreak among the inmates serving their different terms within

Return of the officers were confirmed by the state governor, Akeredolu, through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Akeredolu, who described the return as a welcome development, said the Nigerian Army has allowed good reasoning to prevail in the interest of the people.

The Governor noted that the initial withdrawal of the officers from the correctional centers was an aberration and an undue security risk.

“We note the return of soldiers to the correctional centers as concerting. The security of lives and property of our people remain an onerous task that must be carried out without hesitation or sentiment.

“A federal facility like the correctional center should not have been left without deserving security for any reason. However, the return of the soldiers to the facilities is a positive development.

“Both the Nigerian Army and the Correctional centers belong to the Federal Government. There must be continuous synergy. We will also continue to do our best to give the necessary support when the need arises.” The Governor said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

