Nigerian Army neutralises 10 Boko Haram members in Borno

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that no fewer than 10 members of an insurgent group, Boko Haram, were killed during an attempted attack on troops located in Rann, Headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

As gathered, the terrorists came in their large numbers, mounting gun trucks, and attempted to run through the troops at the main entrance of the town but met resistance from the personnel who ensured that 10 members of the group were eliminated.

During the face-off between the insurgents and the military officers under Operation Hadin Kai yesterday night, the terrorists realising the superior firepower retreated immediately.

Confirming the casualties figure, the Director, Army Public Relation, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement released on Saturday, said the feat was achieved barely hours into the tenure of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

Yerima said that the troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted a humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

According to him, the troops, after the terrorist retreated, gave them a chase and ensured there was no further threat from Boko Haram to the town and the residents.

“Combatants successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles, neutralising 10 terrorists in the process,” he added.

