Nigerian Army moves to prevent operational casualities

As part of measures to prevent operational casualities,the Nigerian Army has disclosed that plans are being conclude to begin training its personnel on life saving techniques during operations and ensure fatalities being recorded are minimized.

As stated, the army leadership woud be organizing a Combat Life Savers Training Course for its personnel engaged in internal security operations to improve capacity of saving lives and protect troops during battle.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, said that the training had become imperative following the increased participation of Nigerian Army personnel in internal security operations.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, Yusuf maintained that the one week-long life savers training would ensure that operational casualties were minimised henceforth.

“The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army is organising Combat Life Savers Training Course from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020.

“This course is aimed at improving the skills and techniques of personnel in saving lives.

“It also aimed at minimising operational casualties because of the increased participation of Nigerian Army personnel in internal security operations.

“Additionally, participants for this course are drawn from units and formations within 82 Division Areas of Responsibility,’’ the statement said.