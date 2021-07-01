Nigerian Army kills 73 Boko Haram terrorists in North East

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that no fewer than 73 Boko Haram terrorists were killed and several others sustained gunshot injuries during troops operations in the North-East geopolitical zone.

Aside from those killed, the military noted that 44 AK 47 rifles, 2 PKT, 7 Anti Aircraft guns, 7 gun trucks, ammunition of different calibre, vehicles, generators, IED materials, and other items were recovered during the operations.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brigadier-General, Benard Onyeuko, noted that the feat was recorded by troops of Operation HADIN KAI between 18 and 30 June 2021 and that the operations include clearance operations and aggressive fighting patrols to deny terrorists freedom of movement at different locations in the zone.

Briefing journalists on Thursday at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Onyeoku said that troops similarly conducted ambush operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled Boko Haram elements attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations.

According to him, within the period, troops consistently struck BHT/ISWAP strongholds throughout the theatre of operation. Some of the feats were achieved at Bula Village in Yobe State and Banki Town in Borno State on 27 and 28 June 2021 when troops repelled terrorists’ attacks.

He added that the troops also conducted offensive deep penetration operations into villages of the Timbuktu Triangle within the period.

“During the offensives, several terrorists were killed and many equipment and weapons were captured. A total of 73 BHT were killed with 44 AK 47 rifles, 2 PKT, 7 Anti Aircraft guns, 7 gun trucks, ammunition of different calibre as well as weapon cleaning materials, clothing, blankets, foodstuffs, vehicles, generators, IED materials, religious scripts and other items were recovered in the process. In another development on 27 June, a total of 55 escapees from terrorists’ camps comprising 15 adult males, 12 adult females and 27 children surrendered to own troops at Darajemel in Borno State.

“Another feat was achieved when on 27 June 2021, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, in coordinated multiple airstrikes, destroyed some terrorists’ commander’s strongholds at the Lake Chad axis of Borno State. The airstrikes were targeted at various terrorists’ camps in Sabon Tumbu, Jibularam and Kwalaram Towns in the State.

“During the air operations, the spiritual base and training camps of the terrorists in the North-East part of Borno State and the fringes of Lake Chad were destroyed by air bombardments. These came on the heels of a credible intelligence reports which revealed that some top ISWAP/BHT commanders were holding a meeting at the said locations. Consequently, the Air Component mobilized with force packages of NAF platforms and launched attacks on the locations,” he said.

