Nigerian Army decorates 105 officers with new ranks

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of senior officers to reinforce leadership and operational efficiency, and to enhance its capacity to respond effectively to national security challenges.

Among the 107 officers promoted are 28 Brigadier Generals elevated to the rank of Major General and 77 Colonels promoted to Brigadier General.

According to a statement released on Friday, Officers promoted to Major General include Brig Gen O. Adegbe of the Defence Intelligence Agency; Brig Gen S.M. Uba, Director of Defence Information; Brig Gen R.E. Hedima, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence; and Brig Gen R.T. Utsaha, Deputy Director of Defence Operations.

Others include Brig Gen A.M. Umar, Commandant of the Warrant Officer Academy; Brig Gen S. Sulaiman, Deputy Military Secretary (Army); Brig Gen I.O. Bassey, Director of the Nigerian Army Operations Centre; and Brig Gen C.A. Ekeator of the Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

Additional promotions to Major General include Brig Gen S.Y. Yakasai, Acting Director Procurement, Office of the Chief of Army Staff; Brig Gen W.L. Nzidee of the Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics; Brig Gen S.A. Emmanuel of the Nigerian Army Signals; Brig Gen S.S. Tilawan, Acting Commander, Sector 3 Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI; Brig Gen M.O. Agi, Desk Officer, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Nigerian Defence Academy; and Brig Gen I.M. Abbas, Commander 34 Brigade. Brig Gen Z.A. Saidu was promoted posthumously.

Promoted Colonels include Y. Ibrahim of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja; N.N. Gambo of Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs; A. Saidu of Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps; A. Ali, Army Headquarters Garrison; I. Waziri, Office of the Chief of Defence Staff; M.M. Sani of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji; and others serving across various operational, training, and medical units of the Nigerian Army.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, felicitated with the promoted officers and their families, urging them to intensify their professional drive, demonstrate exemplary leadership, and cultivate innovative solutions to address Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

He emphasized the importance of upholding their oath to defend the nation’s territorial integrity and remain loyal to the Constitution.

The Army highlighted that these strategic promotions are aimed at strengthening leadership, operational efficiency, and its capacity to respond decisively to national security threats.