Nigerian Army confirms LASG invitation to disperse EndSARS protesters

Barely a week after EndSARS protesters were dispersed at Lekki tollgates by military personnel, the Nigerian Army has alleged that its personnel return to Lagos streets was on the request of the State Government to intervene in the fallout of EndSARS demonstration in the state.
The Nigerian army added that after the protest degenerated, the government sent an invite, seeking assistance of its personnel to enforce the curfew which was imposed to restore normalcy across the state.
Through a statement signed by Acting deputy director, 81 Division Army Public Relations, Osoba Olaniyi, the army stressed that since its personnel intervene in the enforcement, none had shot at residents and protesters even when some hoodlums tried to disturbing the peace and harmony in the state.
In the denial released yesterday by the military, it noted that the personnel deployed had been enforcing the curfew imposed in the state accordance with global internal security standard.
The law enforcement agency stressed that even when its officers were asked to enforce the curfew regulations at the Lekki tollgate, they acted in strict adherence with safety and did not shot at the scene.
“The attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral video on social media in which it was alleged that civilian protesters were massacred by soldiers at Lekki Toll Plaza. This allegation is untrue, unfounded and aimed at causing anarchy in the country.
“At no time did soldiers of the Nigerian Army open fire on any civilian. From the onset of the ENDSARS protest, there was no time personnel of 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos were involved.
“However, the decision to call in the military was taken by the Lagos State Government (LASG) after a 24- hour curfew was imposed.
“This was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away.
The situation was fast degenerating into anarchy. It was at this point that LASG requested for the military to intervene in order to restore normalcy.
“The intervention of the military followed all laid down procedures for Internal Security operations and all the soldiers involved acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement (ROE) for Internal Security operations.
“Finally, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army reiterates Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact.
“This allegation is the hand work of mischief makers who will stop at nothing to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army. The general public is hereby enjoined to discountenance this allegation as there is no iota of truth therein,” the statement read
