Nigerian Army confirms LASG invitation to disperse EndSARS protesters

Barely a week after EndSARS protesters were dispersed at Lekki tollgates by military personnel, the Nigerian Army has alleged that its personnel return to Lagos streets was on the request of the State Government to intervene in the fallout of EndSARS demonstration in the state.

The Nigerian army added that after the protest degenerated, the government sent an invite, seeking assistance of its personnel to enforce the curfew which was imposed to restore normalcy across the state.

Through a statement signed by Acting deputy director, 81 Division Army Public Relations, Osoba Olaniyi, the army stressed that since its personnel intervene in the enforcement, none had shot at residents and protesters even when some hoodlums tried to disturbing the peace and harmony in the state.

In the denial released yesterday by the military, it noted that the personnel deployed had been enforcing the curfew imposed in the state accordance with global internal security standard.

The law enforcement agency stressed that even when its officers were asked to enforce the curfew regulations at the Lekki tollgate, they acted in strict adherence with safety and did not shot at the scene.