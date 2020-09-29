Nigerian Army backs Borno Gov. on IDPs relocation, resettlement

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that it would be supporting ongoing efforts of Borno State Government aimed at relocating and resettle the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes across the state.

The support, the army said, was borne out of its commitement to wining the war against terrorism across the country, particularly in Borno and North Eastern region and ensure normalcy was returned for citizens to live peacefuly without fear of attacks from terrorists.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said that move was to also augment Governor Babagana Zulum’s effort aimed at resettling the IDPs, which he described as commendable and right step in the desired direction.

Through a statement released to newsmen yesterday, Musa said that being a patriotic and key agency in the war against terrorism in the North East, the Nigerian army would ensure the actualisation of the governor’s desire.

Musa also disclosed that the Theatre Command had been directed to do all it takes to ensure the successful and seamless relocation of the affected people in the state to their original abodes.

According to him, the relocation of these law abiding Nigerians to their towns, villages and homes at this stage of the war against insurgency is highly strategic and a decisive political decision.

He said that it was required to actualize both the political and military objectives of the war towards the ultimate end of restoring peace and stability to Borno and NE region.

“The NA commiserates with the Borno State Governor, families of all the fallen heroes (military, police and civilian victims) as a result of the dastardly act of ambush by BHT group along Monguno – Kross Kauwa Road.

“The NA wishes to once again commend His Excellency Governor Zulum and Borno State Government for this important step and to reassure the nation of its determination and commitment to the successful prosecution of the war on terror in Nigeria.

“The NA urges other stakeholders in this endeavour to join hands and redouble their efforts towards restoring peace to our dear fatherland Nigeria,” he said.