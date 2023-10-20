Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco passes on @42 in Lagos

The Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Bamalli, has been confirmed to have passed on, barely a year after his appointment by the former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Bamalli, who returned to the country for private engagements, was pronounced dead by medical experts at a private Hospital in Lagos where he visited while on transit to his office in Morocco.

The 42years old diplomat’s death was announced on Friday through a statement by the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau emirate council.

It added that funeral prayers for the deceased diplomat, who is survived by a wife and two children, would be announced later.

A family member, Suraj Bamalli also said: “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. We’ve lost the beautiful soul of HE Mal. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli (Magajin Garin Zazzau) to the cold hands of death. Please do include him in your prayers.”

The deceased, who was a former deputy director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held the traditional title of Magajin Garin Zazzau until his death and was the younger sibling of the Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna.

In a letter dated October 7 and signed by the immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, he was appointed in recognition of the decades of your meritorious service to our fatherland in the Nigerian Foreign Service.

“You shall be invited in due course for the ceremony of investiture. Please, accept my warm felicitations and those of the Honourable Minister of State, the Permanent Secretary and the entire staff of the Ministry,” the letter read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

