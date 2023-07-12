Nigerian Airforce kills over six Boko Haram commanders in Borno

Over six members of insurgents were reported to have been killed during an attack on their hideout by the Nigerian Airforce in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

The insurgents bodies were found along the bush path and other locations in Chikun, Gudu and Jibularam, Kwalaram and Arinna Ciki communities where they had been hiding after attacking residents across the state.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the series of Airstrikes by the Nigerian Military’s Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

Zagazola Makama, a Security Analyst and A Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad Region added that the aerial attacks were carried out on July 9 and 10 2023 across the council.

According to him, In continuation of intensive air raids,a similar strikes were also undertaken at Talala in the axis of Sambisa forest, after receiving intelligence of terrorists moving on seven motorcycles.

“The strikes were successful as at least 6 bodies of the eliminated terrorists were sighted after the clearance operations.

“The claim was collaborated by troops deployed around the area who revealed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties from the airstrikes.

“The Nigerian Airforce was also seen conducting aggressive patrol with its fighters jets around Afa, Kafa, Buk, Talala, Galmasaku, Chiralia, Ajigin, Wajiroko, Sabon gari, Gogore, Doksa Buni Yadi and Buni Gari, after Intelligence report revealed the terrorists moving in seven guntrucks and motorcycles.

“But on sighting the terrorists within the Timbuktu Triangle, the terrorists flee from the scene and hide under nearby trees to avoid being spotted,”he said.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Bala Abubakar, has directed all Operational commanders to sustain the tempo of military decisiveness against the terrorists and insurgents wherever they are at this period.”

