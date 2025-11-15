Nigerian airforce kills over five terrorists in Zamfara

Over five members of the bandits group terrorising residents of Zamfara State have been reported dead after an attack by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on their stronghold in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the military launched the attack, shooting different missiles that decimated the terrorist around the high-ground within the council.

It was learnt that the strikes were carried out by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force (JTF) under Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this on Saturday through a statement made to newsmen.

According to NAF authorities, the operation followed extensive intelligence gathering and surveillance, which confirmed heavy terrorist activity at the Sauri bandit yesterday.

The camp, concealed on elevated terrain, reportedly served as both a defensive enclave and a logistics base for criminals who had also hidden rustled livestock within the area.

Acting on the verified intelligence, the Air Component executed multiple coordinated air interdiction missions, delivering precise and effective strike passes on designated targets.

Direct hits were recorded, with surviving terrorists attempting to escape into nearby vegetation before being tracked and neutralised.

The air assault resulted in the elimination of numerous terrorists, as well as the destruction of key structures and logistics assets critical to their operations. Military officials say the mission significantly degraded the group’s capacity to operate within the axis.

The Nigerian Air Force emphasised that the success of the mission aligns with the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, who has pledged unwavering pursuit of terrorist elements, reaffirming the commitment to “find them, hunt them down, and protect our people.”

The operation further strengthens ongoing efforts by the Joint Task Force under Operation FANSAN YAMMA to deny terrorists freedom of action, enhance security across Zamfara State, and support broader national initiatives to restore lasting peace in the North West.