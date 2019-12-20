Nigerian Air Force destroys more ISWAP logistics facilities in Borno

By News Desk

Ongoing crackdown on insurgency recorded another achievement on Friday when the Air Task Force squad of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, destroyed Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics facilities in the Northern part of Borno State.

The achievement came as the troops intensified its offensive on insurgents operating in the Northeast of the Nigeria in an operation code named Rattle Snake.

In a statement by the Spokesman for the Nigeria Air Force, disclosing that the strike launched by the troops destroyed some more logistics facilities established by ISWAP in Borno State.

The fighter jets hit the targets on an Island settlement within the green area on the fringes of the Lake Chad causing it to go up in flames.

Operation RATTLE SNAKE, which was initiated to neutralize some pre-designated insurgent camps and logistics facilities, is an indicator to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast