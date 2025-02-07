Nigerian activist petitions US, UK, for visa ban against Police spokesperson

Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju and his law firm have petitioned the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union, urging them to impose a visa ban on the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The petition, dated February 4, 2025, accuses Adejobi of suppressing free speech and using his office to intimidate Nigerians critical of the government.

Adeyanju in the petition highlights multiple instances where Adejobi allegedly ordered the unlawful arrest and detention of individuals for expressing their opinions online.

He also accuses him of defending police brutality and weaponizing the law against dissenters.

Adeyanju stated, “We urgently appeal to the United States of America to impose a visa restriction on Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the current Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force. ACP Adejobi’s public statements and actions have demonstrated a blatant disregard for fundamental human rights, particularly freedom of speech.”

He cited a March 29, 2023, tweet by Adejobi, where he declared that insulting police officers is a criminal offense. The tweet was in response to a viral incident involving musician Habeeb Okikiola (Portable), whom Adejobi accused of inciting violence against officers.

Adeyanju noted that Adejobi reiterated this stance in a Facebook post, stating that attacking or verbally insulting police officers is an act of disrespect to Nigeria.

The activist also referenced the December 2024 arrest of nurse Olamide Thomas, allegedly ordered by Adejobi, after she criticized President Bola Tinubu, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, and Adejobi in a video.

“Her arrest and subsequent detention have been viewed as a direct attack on freedom of expression,” he said.

Another case highlighted in the petition involved TikToker Destiny Ekhorutomwem, who was allegedly arrested on Adejobi’s orders for cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

“He was given an impossible bail condition requiring four sureties with assets valued at N2 billion. While in custody, he collapsed and was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja,” the firm added.

Adejobi was further accused of ordering the arrest of Charles Uche Ihedioha over a Twitter comment.

Adeyanju and his law firm stated, “Most recently, ACP Adejobi took his abuse of power a step further by ordering the arrest and detention of a Nigerian citizen over a Twitter comment. This incident underscores his pattern of using state power to silence critics, violating both Nigerian laws and international human rights standards.”

The petition also alleged that Adejobi ordered the detention of police officers who allowed Ihedioha’s father to visit his son in custody, describing the action as “power-drunk tendencies and blatant abuse of authority.”

Adeyanju’s law firm further accused Adejobi of justifying police brutality, citing a recent report where he dismissed calls for accountability. The petition called on the U.S. and other nations to take firm action, stating, “We believe such action would send a strong message that individuals who suppress freedom of speech and undermine democratic principles will not be welcomed in the United States.”