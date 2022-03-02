Nigerian academic system and students’ plight

I have never wanted to write on this topic considering that it is a broad issue that demands an in-depth analysis, research and also, being a chapter in the book that I am writing but I have to. And not only because the situation demands it but because I was urged to reconsider writing about it based on necessity by some respected individuals.

To start with, I will like to digress into the history books to highlight in summary how tertiary educations comes into being in Nigeria. According to the Main Report of “The National Conference 2014”, university education comes into being in 1920 when the ‘Friends of Africa’ founded the National Congress of British West Africa. The congress meeting was held in Accra that year and was led a well-known Gold Coast Lawyer, Casely Hayford. The congress made a list of demands to the British colonizers through the office of the Secretary of State for Colonies and the establishment of a university is among those demands. Yaba Higher College was established in 1932 and also, the University College, Ibadan (UCI) was established 1948 following a recommendation of the Elliot Commission.

Prior to the Nigerian Independence, Sir James Wilson Robertson the then Governor General of Nigeria set up a commission which is referred to as the Ashby Commission in April 1959 with the mandate to conduct an investigation into Nigeria’s needs in the field of Higher Education in the next twenty years. The commission submitted its report in September 1960 which was titled ‘Investment in Education’. The recommendation from the commission had two main objectives according to the research titled; “The Demand for Higher Education and Employment Opportunities in Nigeria” by John Adeboye Adeyemo. The objectives are, to upgrade Nigerians already employed but who needs further education and to design a system of post-secondary education which will, as a first objective, produce before 1970 the flow of high-level manpower which Nigeria is estimated to need: and to design it in such a way that it can enlarge, without being re-planned, to meet Nigeria’s need up to 1980. The aforementioned led to the creation of four universities (Ahmadu Bello University, University of Ife, University of Lagos and University of Nigeria) otherwise known as the first generation universities including University of Ibadan. Thereafter, the second generation universities were created then the third then specialized universities then also, state universities were created by various States in the country.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the other hand, was founded in 1978 and is a successor of the Nigerian Association of University Teachers. It is worth noting that the union has played an active role in the struggle against military dictatorship and the subsequent return to democracy in Nigeria, the creation of TETFund and revitalization of universities, among numerous others.

Also, the union has embarked on several strikes which has yield a fairly good result in the past including public support and sympathy although not anymore. And the question we all need to answer is; how did ASUU lost that public support and what lead to the lack of result from their strikes? Also, is the government to be blamed for the several strikes as ASUU claimed?

Firstly, in as much as the government is to be blamed for the disastrous state of the Nigerian educational sector, the university lecturers cannot wash their hands off it. They too must be given a fair share of the blame.

In September 2021, Chatham House releases a research titled; “Pass-Mark Bribery in Nigerian Schools” and in it they found out about; the embezzlement of funds allocated by the government, the sale of examination questions in advance, sex for marks, altering examination results, salaries drawn on behalf of ‘ghost staffs’ and how the appointment of university management is influenced heavily by informal arrangements driven by political interest, among numerous others. Also, few years back the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) reported about the diversion of Academic Grants by lecturers to build houses, buy cars, and lifestyle upgrade. And not only the aforementioned, the world has seen how the university lecturers have increasingly been involved in the government and it has yield little or nothing in return other than mayhem.

Successive bosses of parastatals like INEC, UBEC, JAMB and TETFund, to mention a few have all been under investigation by the corruption watchdog (EFCC) and most of them are members of ASUU. Let me not forget to mention the torment, trauma, the unnecessary pressure, the dehumanization, the harassment and all sort of inhumane attitude that the Nigerian students are being subjected to on daily basis by their respective university lecturers.

No doubt, the abovementioned are some of the reasons why ASUU has lost public support. Get me right, i am not saying that ASUU should not demand the release of their withheld salaries, their earned allowances or am i vilifying them in any way. I believe all their demands are legitimate and they have every right to follow whatever means that the union finds necessary. But the truth has to be told, their members that have been accomplices to the heinous crimes of the government are the reason behind the backlash, lack of results and all things related to that.

It is just a classical example of what James Hadley Chase said; “There is basically no way a criminal will believe that his accomplice is a saint let alone take his word seriously”.

Furthermore, Nigeria habitually underfunds its educational needs despite the steady rise in population when compared with other African or developing countries. No doubt an underfunded educational sector will underserve the student and fall short of supporting them to reach their full potentials thereby improving their life chances which in turn help develop the country.

Taking the students’ meeting with the Minister of Education for instance, one cannot help feeling sad. The words of the NANS President shows lack of preparedness, clarity, leadership, set goals and he has clearly wasted the opportunity that such meeting present to the students. Sincerely, I am not defending the action of the Minister but what I am saying in essence is, the choice of words is important in such meetings as the main objective is to have a fruitful dialogue not confrontation. While the Minister instead of showing compassion to the plight of the Nigerian students, gentility, kindness and understanding that the outburst of the students is largely due to their youthfulness, lack of understanding, research or inexperience.

Moreover, the government has not helped matters either and like i have mentioned in my article titled; “Nigeria needs an Educational Revolution”, in which i have pointed out how the education budget has been declining and not to mention the lack of full implementation of the budget. I remember reading through several recommendations in the main report of ‘The National Conference 2014’, which if fully implemented will help revive and reposition the educational sector.

Regrettably, those recommendations never live to see the light at the end of the day. The educational sector is in jeopardy and yet the government is doing little or nothing to salvage it and unfortunately, it is not only in the university or tertiary institutions but the entire Educational sector of the country.

In conclusion, I will end this piece with a beautiful advice given by Lee Kwan Yew to his countrymen at the time when Singapore is at the crossroads. He said; “For the young, let me tell you the sky has turned brighter. There’s glorious rainbow that beckons those with spirit of adventure. And there are rich findings at the end of the rainbow. To the young and not-so-old, i say, look at the horizon and go ride it”. Please, let us take on the fight and set things right for ourselves and the generations to come. Let’s all join hands to develop our country and continent at large. As they say, adversity is the mother of invention. If others can, why not us?

-MUHAMMAD BASHIR is a public affairs analyst

