Nigeria will witness more business investments”- Uzoka-Anite

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, has disclosed that all strategies would be adopted to attract more business investments into the country, in order to boost it’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

Uzoka-Anite stated that the her aim was to ensure that the country is set on the path towards becoming economically better for Nigerians have more employment opportunities and others.

She stated this yesterday during a visit to her new office after her swearing in as Minister at the Presidential Villa by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment;

Uzoka-Anite visited the ministry complex on her first day in office as she was given a rousing welcome by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Directors and members of staff where the official handover report was delivered to her by the Permanent Secretary.

While addressing the mammoth crowd that welcomed her, she disclosed her readiness to hit the ground running by solidifying on policies that will attract more investment and investors to Nigeria.

In her remarks, she disclosed she is consolidating on the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in improving the economy by creating more investment and jobs for Nigerians.

The Minister, meanwhile, harped on the readiness to rebrand Nigeria to the outside world to pull and attract more foreign direct investment and also make the country an investment hub for prospective investors, fostering the ease of doing business across the country.

Further in her remarks, she thanked President Tinubu and Governor of Imo state; Governor Hope Uzodinma, who believed in her capacity and her ability to replicate her magic wand in her private practice as a seasoned banker and finance consultant also as a former Commissioner for Finance and Co-ordinating Economy in Imo state.

“I want to thank the President for believing in me and entrusting me with this huge responsibility. I plan to work with all critical stakeholders to ensure Nigeria attains an enviable height as a destination for investment opportunities. The task ahead is quite enormous and I am aware of it but I am here to work with with everyone and give a listening ear. We shall ensure the birth of more Small Midsize Enterprise SMEs into prominence and develop more business to reduce poverty and create employment and more entrepreneurs”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

