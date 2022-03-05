Nigeria will witness economic growth under Tinubu-Group

As Nigerians evaluate Presidential aspirants jostling to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, a grassroots mobilization group, Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation (ITSO), has said that Bola Tinubu remains the best for the seat and that the country would witness better economic growth and development under his administration.

Aside from that, it noted that there would be a massive improvement in the human development index across the country under his tenure as Nigeria’s leader.

ITSO said that Tinubu, who is the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was the only detribalised Nigerians that could unite and bring the desired development every Nigerian yearn for beginning from 2023.

The group, meanwhile, appealed to Nigerians, in the country and diaspora, to join the idea and intensify support for Tinubu’s candidacy as well as vote for him to become the country’s next president during the 2023 election.

It’s Director-General, Ladi Balogun, gave the assurance while speaking on the new electoral amendment act and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) publication of election notice.

According to him, Nigerians would begin to witness a turnaround of the country to a more prosperous nation after Tinubu take over the helm of affairs within his first 365 days in office.

“The vast support base, wide networks and ongoing extensive consultations by the numero uno Presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reinforced the beliefs and confidence of many Nigerians that a secured and prosperous country is in the offing with Asiwaju Tinubu as the most suitable, competent and detribalized patriotic candidate for now”. he stated.

Balogun, meanwhile, enjoined eligible voters to make use of the window created by INEC on the continuing registration exercise to ensure they register and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

While re-affirming the commitment of the group, Balogun stated that they would also be educating voters on their responsibilities during the pre-election period and on election day.

“ITSO believes Tinubu is a sellable candidate for the party and we will be working to ensure he gets the highest votes ever in the annals of the presidential election to become the president in 363 days. To get this done, we are not only going to canvass and mobilise for votes for our leader, but we are also going to engage in voter education to enable the electorates to know and exercise their civic responsibilities”.

