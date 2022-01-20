Nigeria will win war against terrorism, banditry soon – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has again assured Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would triumph over evil forces contesting against soul of the country, adding that actionable plans have been put in motion to defeat terrorism and banditry across Nigeria.

He insisted that even though “the soul of the North, and of Nigeria by extension, is being contested by some of the most destructive and evil forces in contemporary history,” the Buhari’s administration is firmly resolved to resist and defeat them.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the 8th Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation Memorial Lecture recently in Kano, the vice president noted that it was a fight the government was determined to win, assuring that in no distant future, all the evil forces would be completely exterminated.

Emphasizing the rationale for a tough, collaborative resistance, Osinbajo noted that without it “neither the glorious legacies of the past nor the future our children will inherit, is immune to the unchecked onslaught.”

He explained that the president “on numerous occasions reiterated the view that our peace and security architecture must recognize that traditional institutions are our first line of defence against the forces of anarchy.”

He further noted that this explains why the federal government has deepened its partnership with traditional institutions on several fronts, adding that “given their familiarity with the local environment, traditional institutions are integral to our nationwide programme of community policing and can deliver valuable intelligence to State authorities.”

Continuing the vice president said that, “many communities, the military and law enforcement agencies are partnering with local age-grade groups, hunters, and various associations under the sanction of the traditional leadership.”

On its part, he assured that “the federal government has remained resolute in the fight against terrorists and insurgents. Recent efforts have focused on deploying technology for surveillance, intelligence gathering and attack.

“We will also continue to encourage collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Justice, their State counterparts, and law enforcement, to ensure that those who have been apprehended for terrorism and violent crimes are effectively prosecuted,” Osinbajo said.

Furthermore, he underscored the influential role of traditional institutions and leaders as bridge-builders in communities in order to effectively tackle security challenges and promote peace and unity.

