Amid threats from former United States President Donald Trump to deploy American military forces to Nigeria “with guns a-blazing” over alleged persecution of Christians, President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country will triumph over terrorism and other security challenges confronting it.

He emphasized that his administration remains resolute in building a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient nation, urging Nigerians not to succumb to fear or despair as his government is determined to defeat terrorism in all its forms.

The President gave the assurance during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Thursday at the State House, Abuja, shortly after swearing in two new ministers, Mohammed Doro as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and Kingsley Tochukwu as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

On national security, President Tinubu urged Nigerians not to succumb to fear or despair, insisting that his government is determined to defeat terrorism in all its forms.

“Do we have problems? Yes. Are we challenged by terrorism? Yes. But we will defeat terrorism. We will overcome the CPC designation. Nigeria is one happy family, and we shall spare no effort until we eliminate all criminals from our society,” Tinubu said.

Speaking on the economy, the President said Nigeria is on a steady path of growth and stability, with recent reforms attracting both local and international confidence.

He reaffirmed that the Federal Government continues to engage global partners diplomatically, highlighting the success of Nigeria’s $2.3 billion Eurobond issuance, which was oversubscribed by 400 percent, as proof of growing investor confidence in the economy.

“The most important thing is that despite the political headwinds and the fears of our people, we will continue to engage with partners. The success of the Eurobond is most assuring. The task ahead is immense, but it is our resolve to move forward with unity and purpose under the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to brief the Council on the country’s economic performance.

In his presentation, Edun said Nigeria’s economy had recorded its strongest performance in a decade, noting that the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration were already yielding measurable results.

According to him, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.23 percent in the second quarter of 2025, with 13 sectors recording growth above 7 percent. He added that inflation had eased to 18.02 percent in September, while the country’s foreign reserves rose to $43 billion and its trade surplus stood at ₦7.4 trillion.

“The reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, though sometimes unpopular, are laying the foundation for a competitive economy that attracts investment, creates jobs, and lifts millions out of poverty,” Edun said.

He noted that Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List marked a significant milestone in restoring financial credibility, while both the World Bank and IMF had revised their growth projections for the country upward.

Edun also described the recent $2.35 billion Eurobond issuance as a vote of confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and economic direction, noting that investors remained focused on Nigeria’s strong fundamentals despite political uncertainties.

He urged ministers overseeing key sectors to work closely with state governments to identify projects that meet investor expectations, ensuring that every naira is optimized for maximum national impact.

In his closing remarks, President Tinubu charged all cabinet members to maintain consistency in communication and avoid conflicting messages, emphasizing that his administration’s focus remains on national security, economic transformation, and global engagement.