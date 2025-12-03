Nigeria will be safe under my watch – Gen Musa

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), during his screening before the Senate on Wednesday to assess his suitability for the position of Minister of Defence, pledged to prioritise Nigeria’s security amid rising national concerns.

The screening followed his nomination by President Bola Tinubu to replace Badaru Abubakar, who voluntarily stepped down from office on health grounds.

Addressing lawmakers, Musa stressed that safeguarding the nation requires a collective effort, noting that lasting security can only be achieved when government institutions, security agencies, and citizens work together toward a shared goal.

“I will give my best to ensure that Nigeria is secure and safe, but no single individual can do it alone,” he said. “We need the support of every Nigerian. It is going to be teamwork,” he said.

Speaking on the threats facing the country, Musa warned against complacency, stressing that the “evil forces” confronting Nigeria do not value human life and that only collective action, not just military effort, can prevent them from exploiting divisions to continue their attacks.

“We cannot win this war unless we are deliberate about it, united as brothers and sisters, and determined to act. Our borders must be secured, and our security forces empowered and supported,” Musa added. Recalling his previous tenure as Chief of Defence Staff, he expressed gratitude to the President and the National Assembly for their support, promising to continue collaborating with all stakeholders.

