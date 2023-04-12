Nigeria will be prosperous under Tinubu- Turkish president

The President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdoğan, has joined the list of world leaders that have sent congratulatory and goodwill messages to Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, assuring Nigerians that the country would benefit under the Lagos State former governor’s leadership.

Erdoğan joined the league President Xi Jinping of China, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, are among global leaders that have since sent goodwill messages to Tinubu.

The congratulatory message came on Wednesday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the 2023 presidential election in the country.

In his congratulatory letter, Erdoğan, who described Tinubu as a brother, called for mutual cooperation and partnership that would further the friendly relationship between Turkey and Nigeria.

Erdoğan, in his letter, also underscored the importance of Nigeria as the “strongest nation in the African continent” while wishing Asiwaju Tinubu a successful tenure of office that will usher in progress for the people of Nigeria.

According to the letter, “On behalf of the Turkish Nation and my own, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the elections held on February 25, 2023.

“I believe that as our strategic partner, Nigeria, under your leadership, will continue its course to a prosperous future. Türkiye attaches great importance to improving its relations with Nigeria, as the strongest nation in the African continent.

“With this understanding, I have no doubt that with our joint efforts, we will develop friendly relations and the growing close cooperation between our countries to the mutual benefit of our people.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to express my heartfelt wishes for the health and happiness of Your Excellency, as well as, the well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Nigeria.”