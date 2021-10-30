Nigeria, UK firms partner on affordable housing

A Nigerian firm in the real estate sector, Gtext, has secured a partnership with one of United Kingdom (UK) major home providers, Berkley Homes, to ease the availability of homes and expand its services to non-Nigerians through its additional offices scattered abroad.

Its management also disclosed that the firm was structured to provide services to the public and that GText was open to many more partnerships that would provide affordable homes for Nigerians especially average income earners across the country.

The real estate investor and a subsidiary of GText Global gave the assurance at a news briefing to mark the sixth year anniversary of the group in Nigeria yesterday in Lagos State.

Speaking on the partnership, the Branch Manager, GText Global, U.K., Chioma Orazulike, disclosed that the partnership with Berkley Homes was secured due to the firm’s track record over the years.

`We are proud to announce our partnerships with one of the world-leading real estate companies, Berkley, we are able to secure this partnership given our track record of integrity. Our offices all over the world are doing well because we always insist on integrity in our businesses”, she added

At the event held in Omole axis of the state, the Branch Manager, GText Land, Martha Onsachi, said that the group had grown in leaps and bound since its emergence about five years ago with more incentive and drive to provide affordable homes across boards.

“We have beautiful stories to share for the six-year anniversary, we have been able to from Lagos launched our presence in many states in Nigeria and we are still marching to open more branches.

“We recently opened up a new branch in Abeokuta, Ibadan and other places like Banana Island. Since the start of the business, our uniqueness has been maintaining integrity.

“We share a core value of integrity in our landed property deals and we also ensure customer satisfaction as well, there is an opportunity for most of our clients to have direct contact with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In furtherance, our homes are built to the 21st-century demands which are called Smart Estates for the convenience of our clients”, she added.

Onsachi said that GText Lands was open to also ensure collective purchase of lands or group ownerships of property for those that may not be able to single-handedly purchase land particularly through cooperative societies, among others.

“We are not oblivion of the mortgage ownerships in which clients can acquire properties through house financing plans. GText Lands does not have the facility for home financing, but we are open to mortgage banks who might want to acquire vast land for their clients.

“We also encourage the Cooperative Societies to come and partner with us in providing affordable homes to Nigerians. Acquisition of such landed properties comes with great benefits for the subscribers.

“We are open to a group of individuals to own properties in any of our estates, and open to any housing policy by the government towards providing homes to the civil servants as well, she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

