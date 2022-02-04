Nigeria, U.S, bodies partner on food security, others

Nigeria’s agronomy and poultry industry has partnered with the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) as stakeholders on food security with the aim of improving access to healthy and nutritional food.

The collaboration would also build preference, improving the value, and enabling market access for the use of U.S. Soybean for human consumption, aquaculture and livestock feed in 82 countries across the world.

Through a statement released on , the U.S. Consulate said the forum was to explore partnership strategies that would help increase access to healthy and nutritional food as he highlighted the importance of accessibility of affordable protein to sustainable national development.

On his part, the Counselor for Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Mission to Nigeria, Gerald Smith, explained that the enhanced collaboration would enable Nigerian industry stakeholders to meet the country’s vision for nutrition and food security.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), USSEC, Jim Sutter, underscored the need for a shared priority that would enable nutrition and food security for families, communities and countries around the world.

“We need a shared priority that will also specifically improve access to healthy and nutritional food.

“USSEC is committed to collaborating with varied stakeholders in Nigeria’s soy value-chain.

“We want to continue building on our growing partnerships in 2022 to help Nigerian leaders meet their food and nutrition vision for the citizens of their country,” he said.

However, USSEC’s Regional Director of Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, Kevin Roepke said he hoped Nigeria would take a diversified and multi-faceted approach to achieving food and nutrition security, adding that local food particularly soy production was important to the country’s agricultural development.

“Local food and soy production is and will remain critically important, and we invite leaders to consider complementing their local supply with high quality imports to most effectively and sustainably meet nutrition needs.”

Roepke added that the partnership would provide a pathway for accelerating food and nutrition security through the identification of additional synergies and strengths.

As gathered, USSEC is a non-profit U.S. trade group representing U.S. soybean producers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses and agricultural organisations.

