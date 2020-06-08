Nigeria troops neutralize over 1400 Boko Haram, arrest 166 informants within 2months

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has disclosed that the troops have neutralized no fewer than 1,429 and arrested one hundred and sixty-six Boko Haram, informants among others in the last two months in northeast.

He said others arrested alongside the informants include the terrorists’ spies, couriers on logistics, and their coordinators in the villages, the towns, and forests in the last two months since he joined the troops in the onslaught against terrorists in the Northeast.

Buratai noted that the feat was achieved after the intelligence corps of the army collaborated with the operatives of the Department of State Services, as well as components of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The COAS while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Monday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja said his presence at the Theatre of War also contributed to the success as it boosted the morale, loyalty, and commitment of the troops.

Burati who rated efforts of the troops high said the Nigerian military remained committed to ending terrorism and insurgency in the country, adding that soldiers in the war front will no relent until the northeast and other parts of the country remain safe and habitable for Nigerian citizens.

“The troops are putting in their best and that has resulted in the tremendous successes we are recording. The fight is still ongoing and over 1429 of this Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralized and we have arrested over 166 Boko Haram terrorist informants, their spies, couriers on logistics, and their coordinators in the villages, the towns, and even the forest.

“So, this is a tremendous achievement, our intelligence corps along with the Department of State Services and of course our good friends the civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have worked very hard to see that this is achieved and I assure you that things will continue to improve as the days go by.

“We will continue to deal with the situation, not only in the North-East but all other parts of the country. Tremendous success has been achieved and we are very happy with what is going on.

“Surely you will agree with me that the troops’ morale is very high; it is something of trust, something of confidence, and something that will raise the spirit of any officer or soldier when he sees his Chief of Army Staff in the trenches along with him. This has raised the morale of the troops and has also made them put in their best and that is what has resulted in us doing so well and it’s still ongoing.

“Surely military operations are carried out with a plan and the overall plan is to rid the whole of the Northeast and other emerging threats that are coming up in other parts of the country especially the North-Central and some areas that hitherto have been quiet.

“We will continue to tackle any form of insecurity that is emerging in collaboration with all other security agencies and our colleagues in the Navy and the Airforce,” he said.