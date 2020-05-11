Nigeria to receive Madagascar’s coronavirus herbal cure

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Federal Government has disclosed that the nation is set to receive its allocation of the Madagascar Covid-19 herbal syrup, saying that the medicine would be subjected to series of validation tests in order to determine efficacy and proper usage before administration would be commenced to coronavirus patients.

It said that the Madagascan government had promised to send a batch of the acclaimed herbal coronavirus cure and that presidential orders had been given for the airlifting of the syrup into the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who made the confirmation to newsmen during a daily Covid-19 update in Abuja, stated that the herbal medicine would undergo appropriate validation by the relevant agencies in the country.

He said that the drug would be made to undergo all appropriate tests for pharmaceutical validation and that administration would only be allowed to commence after the medicine had been approved for use by relevant authorities.