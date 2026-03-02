Nigeria to receive HIV prevention drug March

Nigeria is set to receive consignments of Lenacapavir, a groundbreaking twice-yearly injectable HIV prevention drug, which promises to transform protection options for individuals at high risk of contracting the virus.

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says this injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis, administered just twice a year, is part of broader efforts to strengthen HIV prevention and accelerate progress toward epidemic control.

NACA’s Head of Public Relations, Toyin, announced in a statement on Monday that the essential commodities are expected to arrive in Nigeria in March 2026 for initial deployment.

The drug is expected to be available in Nigeria and 119 other low- and middle-income countries at an affordable price of $40 per person annually, thanks to voluntary licensing agreements with generic manufacturers.

Regulatory approval has been secured from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, while a national training of trainers has been conducted in Abuja, followed by step-down training for healthcare workers in implementing states.

NACA also reports that information, education, and communication materials have been developed to support community engagement, ensuring a structured and quality-assured rollout of this new HIV prevention option across the country.