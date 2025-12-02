CAF announces venue for Super Eagles’ AFCON matches

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been scheduled to play their group stage games at the Complexe Sportif des Fes at the forthcoming 2025 African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

With less than 20 days to begin the African top-tier soccer competition alongside countries already submitting their player lists for the tournament, host, Morocco, has shortlisted six stadiums located in five of cities as match venues, stating that the match centres will provide an avenue where players can enjoy sporting facilities, as well as the fans thrilled during the course of the football fiesta.

The north Africans disclosed that the newly renovated Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah with 69,500 capacity, located at just seven kilometres off the central Rabat alongside will host the host group its group stage matches against Comoros, Mali and Zambia and other subsequent games subject to their progression in the tournament.

The Tade Annexe Olympique in Rabat, with 21,000 capacity, will host matches involving Tunisia vs Uganda, Benin against Botswana and Tanzania against Tunisia.

Matches involving Algeria against Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea will be held at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan which will also host a knock-out game between the winner of Group F and runner-up in Group D.

The Stade El Barid in Agdal will witness matches involving DR Congo and Benin, Uganda vs Tanzania, Botswana vs DR Congo as well as the knock-out fixture involving second placed teams in Group B and F.

The Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, will house Mali and Zambia’s contest, Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea, Zambia vs Comoros, Equatorial Guinea against Sudan, Comoros vs Mali, Sudan vs Burkina Faso and a knock-out fixture involving runners-up in Group A and C as well as the Third Place Bronze medal contest.

Grande Stade d’Agadir will host Egypt’s matches against Zimbabwe, South Africa and Angola as well as Cameroon vs Gabon, Gabon vs Mozambique and Cameroon’s contest against Mozambique. The stadium will also be the venue for the knock-out fixture between the winners of Group B and third in either Group A,C or D, as well as a Quater-Final match.

The Complexe Sportif des Fes will host Nigeria vs Tanzania games as well as the Super Eagles fixture against Tunisia and Uganda, also including the winner of Group C and third-place team in either Group A, B or F.

South Africa will face Angola at the Grand Stade de Marakesh, the stadium also playing host to the Ivory Coast vs Mozambique game. Angola vs Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast vs Cameroon, Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Gabon vs Ivory Coast will be held in the stadium as well as knock-out games involving winners of Group F and Second in Group E alongside a Quarter-Final match.

The Grand Stande de Tanger will host Senegal’s fixtures against Botswana, DR Congo and Benin as well as the contest between the winners of Group D and third place in either Group B,E or F, including a Quarter-Final and Semi-Final games.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has endorsed the stadiums as world-class and capable of hosting the matches.