NIGERIA: The political traditions of our ancestors

Right now, the Yorubas must have to build a leadership that honours their legacy. Again, remember the treaty that ended the Kiriji War, which sparked a rebirth in learning and progressive thinking! This led to a thirst for education, resulting in an explosion of investments in community scholarships, sponsoring individuals to pursue higher education, and the establishment of numerous primary and secondary schools. These efforts contributed significantly to the economic development of the Lagos Colony, driven by Yoruba entrepreneurship both within the colony and from the hinterland, as captured in the 1920 publication, ‘The Red Book of West Africa’. This important work, now out of print, should be reprinted by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), as the copyright has expired. ‘The Red Book of West Africa’ is a foundation of contemporary Yoruba history and a vital piece of economic history.

Coming home from there, the West African Students Union (WASU) was initiated on August 7, 1925, marking a significant milestone in the development of Yoruba leadership. This led to the formation of the ‘Egbe Omo Oduduwa,’ the Action Group (AG), and the AG’s motto, ‘Freedom for all, life more abundant’, which embodied the critical thinking and ideological thrust that drove the region’s developmental strides. However, it needs to be noted that the current Yoruba leadership has departed from this tradition of critical thinking and ideological drive, resulting in a decline from the economic and educational dominance achieved in the 1850s. Otto von Bismarck, the German economic anthropologist, drew inspiration from the Osomalo financial intermediation methods used in Ijesaland to establish the German Landesbank system, widely regarded as one of the best banking systems globally. Highlighting this decline and its impact is essential.

Since 1945, British Finance Ministers have consistently praised the Landesbank system for its robust regulation, supervision and focus on lending to the real economy. In fact, the refinement of the Osomalo can be considered the foundation of development finance. However, it is ironic that Ijesaland, once a pioneer in innovation, has lost its way! Given its past achievements, Ijesaland should be at the forefront of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Quantum Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Electric and Autonomous Vehicles and Extended Reality (XR). Remember Christopher Alexander Sapara Williams, that Yorubaman from Ijesaland, who was the first Nigerian called to the Bar on November 17, 1879, and Oguntolu, his brother, who became a medical doctor through his sponsorship! It is also on record that Yorubaland made significant strides in education and professional development during the colonial and post-colonial periods, making the current decline even more striking.

Truth be told, the political traditions of our ancestors are not solely defined by struggles and sacrifices; they are also characterized by exceptional leadership and vision. Many of our forebears were inspiring leaders who motivated others to work together towards a common goal. With a clear vision for a brighter future, they tirelessly strove to make it a reality. The political legacies of our ancestors are exemplified by the courageous leadership and unwavering commitment to justice displayed by icons like Mahatma Ghandi and Nelson Mandela. For instance, Gandhi’s guiding principles in India’s fight for independence and Mandela’s steadfast resolve against apartheid inspired movements and mobilized masses to take action. Their leadership not only shaped the course of history but also continues to inspire generations to stand up for justice and equality

The political landscape of the Yoruba nation has been profoundly shaped by the visionary leadership and unwavering commitment of our fathers. They tirelessly fought for the emancipation, development and prosperity of their people. From Obafemi Awolowo’s championing of federalism and economic empowerment to Moshood Abiola’s courageous advocacy for democracy and human rights, our fathers’ politics has been defined by an unrelenting dedication to the welfare and advancement of the Yoruba nation. Despite the challenges and setbacks that have marked our political journey, their unwavering dedication, courage in adversity, and unshakeable belief in our people’s potential remain a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us that politics can be a powerful force for good and that leadership can transform lives.

Awolowo’s political philosophy, which guided our fathers, was rooted in the pursuit of regional autonomy, economic development and social justice. His vision for the Western Region, later adopted as the blueprint for the Yoruba nation, was founded on federalism, democratic governance, and economic empowerment. This leadership inspired a generation of Yoruba leaders, including Samuel Akintola, Adekunle Ajasin, Abraham Adesanya and Bolanle Gbonigi, who continued to champion Yoruba unity and progress.

Now, to the questions: why have successive leaders not been building upon the legacy of our fathers, learning from their experiences and/or charting a new course that honours their memory and fulfils their vision for a brighter future for our people? Why have the sacrifices, achievements and the transformative power of courage and leadership of our heroes past not been inspiring and guiding us towards a more prosperous and united Yoruba nation? Why has the state of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) among the Yoruba people today become a sobering disgrace to the extent that it now demands our urgent attention and collective action?

Let it be noted that the political traditions of our fathers are not just a legacy of the past but also a clarion call to a more just and equitable world. They represent an informed and educated society that mobilizes others to work towards a common goal. Currently, the Yoruba people are lagging behind, and our leaders’ limited vision has hindered our progress. When a supposed Yoruba leader engages in behaviours that are unYoruba, ranting and raving without restraint, it’s a clear sign that a grand rethink is overdue. When a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic openly confesses to, and vaingloriously gloats in buying votes in an election that was supposed to be free, fair and credible, and society looks on as if nothing is amiss, then something has happened to us as a race. Take it or leave it, this is not the Yoruba way!

Our greatest challenge is clinging to the past, desiring its comforts without the willingness to pay the price. Regrettably, Yorubaland is now vulnerable to Nigeria’s shifting political landscape. We’ve forgotten that our relevance is measured by our achievements at home. The motto of the Yoruba Tennis Club, ‘Awa Lo Yo Saaju,’ (We are the ones destined to make things happen) echoes loudly today. It is a crying shame that demands immediate action, a planned reboot to restore our heritage.

As we navigate the complexities of modern politics, theres an urgent need for a radical re-evaluation in Yorubaland, a return to our original development plan. It’s time for us to engage in meaningful conversations with history and reclaim our heritage of excellence, lest we risk losing our footing in the march of progress. Again, it is doable! It all comes down to vision and strategy. When Noah had a clear vision, he built the Ark, but when he lost sight of it, he succumbed to temptation. Samson’s vision gave him the strength to slay lions, but when it faded, he fell for Delilah’s schemes. John’s vision enabled him to baptize Jesus, but when it wavered, he doubted whether Jesus was the ‘One whos to come or we should look for another. Even the serpent in Genesis, once a benevolent guide, became a destructive dragon in Revelation. These examples remind us that vision and strategy are essential for success and survival. The harsh truth we tend to ignore will inevitably confront us, unyielding and undeniable. So, time is not on our side; and there’s no alternative. We must act now!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*KOMOLAFE wrote in from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State. He can be reached via (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)