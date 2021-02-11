Nigeria targets 30% power generation from renewable energy in 2030

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that Nigeria would be maximizing the benefits of cleaner energy, saying plans have been concluded by the country to generate no fewer than 30 percent of its power from renewable energy sources in 2030.

He indicated that the move was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s effort to connect more communities to off-grid power and reliable energy sources as outlined and globally endorsed climate change agenda.

Osinbajo added that since the world was moving to renewable energy sources and other options for power generation, it was pertinent for the country to move in the new direction being toe by other developed nations in protecting the climate.

According to him, renewables are the fastest-growing segment of energy today and will certainly be a key economic driver well into the future.

The vice president spoke on Thursday while virtually delivering his goodwill message at the commissioning of a 1.12 MW Captive Solar Hybrid Power Plant at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

As stated, the project executed under the Energizing Education Programme (EEP), was an initiative of the Federal Government which was aimed at providing 37 Federal Universities and 7 Teaching Hospitals with captive energy solutions that will ensure sustainable and reliable power for students and faculty.

Osinbajo said that aside from the globally endorsed climate change agenda, the Federal Government was committed to global best practices in its efforts to transition into cleaner sources of energy in line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“Indeed, Nigeria intends to have 30 percent of its electricity supply from renewables by the year 2030. Our future workforce, therefore, needs to be ready for this energy transition. The training centers constitute a critical additional benefit of this project.

“These projects being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency are strategic to fulfilling our commitments to the agreement as they strive to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

“The leveraging of renewable energy technology is in line with the Federal Government’s mandate and related activities. Nigeria’s plan to reduce carbon emission by 20 percent unconditionally and 45 percent with international support by 2030, aims to limit the damaging effect of climate change,” he said.