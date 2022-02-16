Nigeria seeks France’s support on terrorism, other crimes

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has called for renewal of existing bilateral military agreements between Nigeria and France to foster support on terrorism and security related needs of both countries.

Magashi stated that Nigeria and France were strategic military partners, adding that the partnerships needed to be rejigged and strengthened to take it to higher level for better efficiency.

Receiving the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, who paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Abuja, he said that the insecurities that abound in the country called more effective measures, adding that partnership was a good way to curb it.

As disclosed through a statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, Magashi said that more proactive intelligence gathering mechanism and technological support to drive new information sharing regime to aid military campaigns in the country.

He said that more proactive intelligence gathering mechanism and technological support to drive new information sharing regime to aid military campaigns in the country.

Magashi, however, asked for technological transfer to galvanise the nation’s military capabilities.

On her part, Blatmann commended the minister for his desire to strengthen the existing bilateral agreements between the two countries, adding it was an appreciated move.

Blatmann further requested for technical interface between the two parties to examine critical areas of mutual benefits in the proposed rebirth of Memorandum of Understanding, noting that France would reinforce efforts to end terrorism in Nigeria and Piracy in Gulf of Guinea.

