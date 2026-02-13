Nigeria secures permanent seat on African central bank board

Nigeria has clinched a permanent position on the Board of the African Central Bank following deliberations at the 39th Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, marking a significant diplomatic and economic milestone for the country.

The development follows sustained engagements by Nigerian authorities at the AU level, driven by the country’s long-standing advocacy for deeper monetary integration and stronger financial institutions across Africa.

Officials said Nigeria’s push for broader representation was anchored on its economic weight, technical expertise, and consistent participation in AU financial and governance reforms.

The decision was reached during the council’s recent meeting and formally communicated on Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscoring Nigeria’s expanding influence in shaping continental financial governance.

Key figures involved include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and senior government representatives who participated in the executive council session. The ministry also confirmed that Nigeria secured representation on the Board of the African Monetary Institute through its membership of the Technical Convergence Committee.

Announcing the outcome, the ministry quoted the council as describing Nigeria’s permanent seat as a landmark decision reflecting the country’s strategic role in shaping Africa’s emerging financial architecture and its capacity to contribute meaningfully to the continent’s monetary integration agenda.

Beyond monetary matters, the Federal Government said the session recorded gains in peace and security cooperation, with candidates backed by the Economic Community of West African States successfully elected into the AU Peace and Security Council. The outcome highlighted shared commitments by ECOWAS member states to continental stability and collective security.

Nigeria also hosted a Ministerial High-Level Panel on Regional Partnerships for Democracy on the margins of the summit. The forum drew ministers and delegates from across Africa and the international community, focusing on strengthening democratic institutions, inclusive governance, and collaborative regional approaches to sustaining democratic values.

The Federal Government reaffirmed that Nigeria would continue to engage AU member states and regional blocs to advance economic integration, peace, security, and democratic governance, reinforcing its leadership role on the continent and commitment to shared prosperity and sustainable development.