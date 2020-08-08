Nigeria secures $114m World Bank loan for fight against COVID-19

In a bid to effectively tackle coronavirus in Nigeria, Federal Government has secured $114 million from the World Bank to manage the pandemic in the country.

A breakdown of the funds secured by the government includes a $100 million loan that would be solely spent by the apex government while $14 million grant to be split between Nigeria’s 36 states and federal-level procurement of medical equipment, tests, and medicine.

Confirming the loan, World Bank’s director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, in an interview with newsmen yesterday, stated that the fund was acquired by the government to intensify testing capacity.

Chaudhuri said: “Nigeria has ramped up its efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, but more needs to done at the state level, which are at the front line of the response”.

The fund came amid growing complaints against President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s decision to secure more loans even as plans were not outlined on repayment method.

Since the virus spread rise in Nigeria five months ago, atleast 45,000 citizens were already confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus and 930 deaths recorded.