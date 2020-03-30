Nigeria records second coronavirus death

Following the increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Federal Government has announced that the country has recorded her second death to the global pandemic.

It explained that the second fatality recorded over the weekend was as a result of the patient’s underlying severe illness, adding that measures had been put in place to ensure minimal fatality is recorded in the fight against the pestilence.

Recall that the first mortality recorded in the country was in the person of former Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, Suleiman Achimugu, who returned from the United Kingdom, and started showing ed symptoms of the viral disease before losing the battle on March 23, 2020.

However, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the apex government had intensified contact tracing in the country, noting that efforts are already in place to ensure prompt response and treatment of people who contract the virus and to mitigate its spread.

The Minister, through a statement on Monday, disclosed that the recorded cases of the virus increased to one hundred and eleven as at Monday evening, adding that three persons have been discharged after successful treatment and series of tests which came negative.

“As of today, the 30th of March, 2020, we have recorded 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Of which 68 are in Lagos, 21 in the FCT, seven in Oyo, three in Ogun, two in Bauchi, two in Edo, two in Osun, two in Enugu, and one each in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna and Rivers States.

“The majority of them are persons who came from overseas and the others have been traced as close contacts of such returnees. Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment. But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient who had severe underlying illnesses.

“We have intensified contact tracing and our strategy remains to promptly detect cases, isolate them, and follow up with their contacts and also isolate and treat, in order to reduce the spread of the infection.” the statement said.