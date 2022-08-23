Nigeria records over 90 cholera deaths in seven months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that 91 people have died of cholera diseases from the 3,610 suspected cases recorded within seven months in the country.

NCDC said that the cases and death were recorded across 31 states between January 2022 and July 2022, with 49 percent of males and 51 percent females.

In a document released on Tuesday, the agency disclosed that of the 31 states, Taraba had the highest number of cases and was closely followed by Cross Rivers and Katsina states.

A Breakdown of the statistics showed that 26 people died in January, seven in February and March, and 14 in April while in May and June, six casualties were recorded as against 26 in July.

Also, 951 cases were recorded in January with 606 in February, 202 cases in March, 411 in April, and 392 cases recorded across the 31 states in May.

And in June, the country had 475 cholera cases and treated 100 more cases than what was recorded across the 31 states within the period under review.

The states are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

Of these states, Taraba recorded the highest number with 676 cases, and was followed by Cross River state with 650 and Katsina with 378 cases.

According to the NCDC, between July 4 and July 31 (week 27 to 30), Bauchi (15), Borno (94), Kaduna (1), Kano (30), katsina (23), Yobe (3) and Zamfara (9) reported 175 suspected cases.

“There was 18 percent increase in the number of new suspected cases in July Epi week 27 – 30 (575) compared with June Epi week 22 – 26 (473),” the statement reads.

“During the reporting week, only 1 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. The RDT conducted was from Borno (100%) positive. 105 stool culture test was conducted from Bauchi 6 (17%), Borno 94 (0%) Kano 2 (0%), katsina 2(0%) and Yobe 1 (0%) positive.

“Of the cases reported, there were 10 deaths with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 5.7 percent. And as of 31st July 2022, a total of 3610 suspected cases including 91 deaths (CFR 2.5%) have been reported from 31 states in 2022. Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, the age group 5 years is the most affected age group for males and female.

“Seven LGAs across two states Cross River (2), Borno (1), kano (1), and Taraba (3) reported more than 100 cases each this year.”

