Nigeria records one COVID-19 death after 44 tests positive

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that one COVID-19 patient has passed on and that the country recorded 44 additional cases, bringing the total number of infections across the country to 165,559.

Following the death recorded, NCDC said that the total number of coronavirus related deaths experienced since the pandemic spread to Nigeria last year to 2,066.

The agency disclosed the statistics in a statement released on its official social media handle yesterday, saying, Nigeria has tested 1,977,479 people since the virus hit Africa’s most populous nation on Feb. 27 last year.

In the statistics released, NCDC announced that new cases were reported in four states, with Lagos and Rivers, recording the highest numbers with 28 and 14 cases, respectively. And that Akwa-Ibom and Ekiti States reported one case each.

The agency puts the country’s total active cases at 7,092, noting that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate national response activities.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said that only people from 18 years and above would be vaccinated in four phases.

As at May 12, Nigeria has inoculated a total of 1,748, 242, representing 86.9 per cent of the 4.1 million Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine received in the country on March 2 this year.

The Presidential Steering Committee has also approved the commencement of the second dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccination in all states of the federation and the FCT.

