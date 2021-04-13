Nigeria records 37% drop in Oil pipeline vandalism

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a 37.21 % decrease in cases of pipeline vandalism across the country in the month of January 2021, adding that the unexpected drop had facilitated increase in power generation during the period under review.

The national oil company explained that contrary to 43 points recorded in December 2020, a total of 27 pipeline points were vandalized in January 2021.

As stated, the Mosimi Area accounted for 74% of the vandalized points while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 22% and 4% respectively.

The details of the review was contained in the Corporation’s January 2021 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR).

Commenting on the report, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said that though the recorded drop was encouraging, the national oil company would continue working in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate the pipeline vandalism menace.

According to him, the Corporation also supplied a total of 1.44billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), translating to 46.30million liters/day to guarantee energy security across the country in the period under review.

“In the Gas sector, a total of 223.55Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month of January 2021, translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).

“The 223.55BCF gas production figure also represents a 4.79% increase over output in December 2020. Also, the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38% to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW.

“For the period of January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,585.78 mmscfd during the period. Period-to-date Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed about 65.20%, 19.97% and 14.83% respectively to the total national gas production,” Obateru said in a statement.

He added that out of the total gas output in January 2021, a total of 149.24BCF of gas was commercialized consisting of 44.29BCF and 104.95BCF for the domestic and export markets respectively.

“This translates to a total supply of 1,428.65mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,385.57mmscfd to the export market in the month under review. This indicates that 67.15% of the daily gas output was commercialized while the balance of 32.85% was re-injected, used as upstream fuel, or flared.

“Gas flare rate was 7.73% for the month under review (i.e. 554.01mmscfd) compared with average gas flare rate of 7.19% (i.e. 539.69mmscfd) for the period of January 2020 to January 2021,” the statement said.