Nigeria records 32 Lassa fever deaths in 21 days

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that at least 32 Nigerians have been confirmed to have died of Lassa fever in the first 21 days of the current year across the country,

NCDC added that within the period under review, the nation reported a total of 170 additional confirmed cases and the victims were those that contracted the disease within the period.

In a situation report released by the disease control agency on Saturday, the agency explained that the statistics released was the third to be released this year

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 3, 2022, 32 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.8% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (25.0%),”

The report also indicated that a total of 759 suspected cases of the disease were reported across 37 local government areas of 12 states.

Of the figure, the NCDC said 74 per cent were recorded in three states of Edo (28 per cent), Ondo (28 per cent), and Bauchi (23 per cent).

In the third week of the year covering January 17 to 23, the NCDC said 294 suspected cases of Lassa fever were reported across 23 local government areas of nine states.

And that of the reported cases, 74 of the suspected cases were confirmed while 11 new infected patients lost the fight to the viral disease.

The confirmed cases were reported from Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Oyo, Ebonyi, Benue, Katsina, Kaduna, and Taraba States, and now new health worker was infected in the course of the week.

“The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 80 years, Median Age: 30 years),” the report added. “The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1 : 0.9. The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

“National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.”

Lassa virus is transmitted to man by infected multi-mammate rats and humans become infected from direct contact with the urine and faeces of the rat carrying the virus.

It is an acute viral illness and a viral haemorrhagic fever contracted by touching soiled objects, eating contaminated food, or exposure to open cuts or sores.

Secondary transmission from person to person can also occur as a result of exposure to the virus in the blood, tissue, urine, faeces or other bodily secretions of an infected patient.

