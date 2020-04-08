Nigeria records 22 new coronavirus cases

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Federal Government has disclosed incidence of 22 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing total number of verified patients to 276.

It explained that the 22 patients who tested positive for the global viral pandemic consist of 15 cases in Lagos State, four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, two in Bauchi State and one case in Edo State.

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said that of the 276 confirmed coronavirus incidents in the nation, 44 had successfully regained health following treatment and had been discharged, with six confirmed casualities of the infection in Nigeria.

The NCDC confirmed the rise in case incidents through a covid-19 situation update tweet on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday and added that nationwide distribution of disease incidents included Lagos with 145 cases, FCT -54 patients, Osun- 20, eleven cases in Oyo, twelve in Edo, eight in Bauchi, five in Akwa Ibom and five also in Kaduna.

It said that the coronavirus positive cases also included four confirmed in Ogun State, two in Enugu, two in Ekiti, two in Rivers-2, one in Benue, one in Ondo, two in Kwara, one in Delta and one in Katsina State.