Nigeria records 2.8MW increase in electricity generation

As part of its commitment to making Nigeria better in the area of electricity distribution, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has disclosed that the country’s electricity generation increased to 5377.8 mega watt.

He explained that the new feat was achieved at the beginning of August 2020 and that the record was the peak of the country’s generation.

The Minister, through a post on his social media page on Thursday, said that the feat showed and increase of 2.8mw as against the 5,375mw recorded on the national grid in 2019.

Mamman said that the recorded peak at 5,377.8MW of electricity was successfully evacuated to distribution load centers for onward distribution to homes across the country.

He, however, lauded efforts of President Muhammed Buhari as well as other stakeholders in the sector involved making the project visible while assuring Nigerians that the ministry would continue to improve on its achievement by improving electricity supply in the country.

“On the 1st of Aug 2020 the National Grid made history, by attaining a new record peak generation of 5,377.8MW of Electricity which was successfully evacuated to distribution load centers. Kudos to all involved. We are constantly striving to make Electricity better for Nigerians,” the minister wrote.