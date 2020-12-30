Nigeria records 13 COVID-19 death within 48hrs

Atleast 13 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed to have died in isolation across Nigeria within 48 hours, bringing the total number of deaths recorded since the outbreak earlier in the year to 267 cases.

Also within the two days under review, the country recorded 1,146 COVID-19 cases to increase the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 85,560.

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), in a chart posted on its official website on Wednesday, revealed that the deaths were between December 28th and 29th.

NCDC further disclosed that over 900 people, who had contracted the virus through community transmission, were discharged within the period under review from different isolation centers after testing negative twice for the virus.

A breakdown of the casualties figures revealed that Nigeria recorded 10 deaths on the first day, 28, while three patients under intensive care passed on over Coronavirus complications, increasing the figure from 254 to 267.

According to the commission, 397 new cases were recorded on the first date as against 749 samples that were returned as positive cases, bringing it from 84,414 to 85,560.

“On 28th, 397 new COVID-19 cases were recorded: Lagos-144, Plateau-83, Kaduna-48, Adamawa-36, Rivers-22, Oyo-16, Kebbi-10, Nasarawa-7, Sokoto-7, FCT-5, Kano-5, Edo-4, Jigawa-3, Ogun-2, Akwa Ibom-2, Niger-1, Bauchi-1 and Zamfara-1.

“The next day, 29th, 749 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded with Lagos-299, Plateau-131, Kaduna-83, FCT-74, Kwara-35, Sokoto-26, Edo-18, Kano-17, Katsina-16, Delta-11, Nasarawa-10, Ondo-9, Bauchi-9, Rivers-5, Akwa Ibom-3, Jigawa-1, Osun-1, and Ekiti-1″.